Why it matters: If you’ve been contemplating a subscription to a game streaming service and are already a Prime member, there’s no harm in giving Luna a try. If nothing else, the trial will provide insight into how the service stacks up against similar offerings like Google Stadia and Microsoft’s xCloud.

Amazon Prime subscribers will soon be able to take the company’s Luna cloud gaming service for a spin at no cost.

From June 21-22 during Amazon’s Prime Day shopping event, Prime subscribers across mainland US will have access to a seven-day free trial of Luna. The service first rolled out late last year, but interested parties had to request an invite for early access.

Luna is compatible with Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, iPhone, iPad and select Android phones. Amazon is also offering a 30 percent discount on its Luna Controller, bringing the price down from $69.99 to $48.99. If you’d rather not buy new hardware, you can simply use an Xbox One controller, PS4 controller or keyboard / mouse combo.

After the free seven-day trial, you’ll be charged a monthly rate of $5.99 unless you cancel (which you are free to do at any time).