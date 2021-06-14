In brief: Beats is kicking off the work week with the introduction of the Beats Studio Buds, a set of true wireless earbuds that were first leaked in May and go on sale later this month for under $150.

The Beats Studio Buds feature proprietary 8.2mm, dual-element diaphragm drivers with a central rigid piston and a flexible outer surround. Each 5.1g bud has a laser cut micro vent to relieve ear pressure and comes with three silicon ear tips for an ideal fit. They also carry an IPX4 rating against splashing water and sweat and offer one-touch pairing to Android and iOS devices.

Active noise cancellation comes standard, as does a mode called transparency that lets you better hear the world around you. Dual beam-forming microphones filter out background noise during voice calls for improved clarity.

Battery life is rated at up to eight hours per charge, which drops to five hours with ANC or transparency mode enabled. The included battery case can supply two full recharges, pushing the total combined listening time up to 24 hours (or 15 hours with the aforementioned modes in use). A five-minute recharge is capable of supplying up to one hour of playback.

References to the new Beats Studio Buds were found in iOS code last month.

The new Beats Studio Buds are available to pre-order from today in your choice of black, white or red color schemes priced at $149.99. Look for them to ship on June 25.