Forward-looking: Later this week, Amazon will open the first full-sized grocery store that allows shoppers to pay for their groceries with traditional payment methods or using the company's Just Walk Out technology to skip check out for a more convenient shopping experience. The store will be located in The Marketplace at Factoria in Bellevue, Washington.

The first full-sized grocery store featuring Just Walk Out technology will open on June 17. To commemorate the store's opening, Amazon will also do product and Amazon gift cards giveaways, give free samples, provide activities for kids, and more.

Amazon's Just Walk Out technology uses a mix of computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning to allow customers to pick up a product and skip checkout when exiting the store.

When entering an Amazon grocery store with Just Walk Out shopping, users will be prompted to choose between traditional shopping or Just Walk Out. When choosing the latter, customers will have to scan the QR code in their Amazon app, use Amazon One to scan their palm or insert a credit/debit card linked to their Amazon account.

After choosing one of the options, customers may do their shopping as they usually do. Whatever they take from the shelves will be added to a virtual cart. If they put anything back on the shelf, it's removed from the virtual cart.

Once customers have everything they need, they'll have to go to the Just Walk out gates and scan their palm/QR code or insert a credit/debit card to exit.

Dilip Kumar, VP of physical retail and technology at Amazon, states that the feedback on Just Walk Out shopping "has been fantastic, with customers noting that skipping the checkout allows them to save time and reduce contact in stores." Kumar also added that "bringing Just Walk Out technology to a full-size grocery space with the Amazon Fresh store in Bellevue showcases the technology's continued ability to scale and adapt to new environments and selection."