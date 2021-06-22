Through the looking glass: Nobody asked for a monitor that is certified to work with Zoom or a monitor that has Google's seal of approval for working well with Chromebooks, but HP is making both of those things a reality anyway. In essence, these are 1080p monitors that don't excel in terms of contrast or response times, but can be good options for people who do a lot of videoconferencing and aren't particularly demanding with that they get out of their hardware.

HP announced today a couple of new monitors, and this time they're not just about resolution, size, color gamut, refresh rate, or response times. Instead, the company is marketing these monitors to people with very specific needs, as they carry certifications that you probably didn't expect to see in this device category.

The first model is the HP E24mv G4 FHD, which is described as "the world's first Zoom-certified monitor." The ongoing trend of working and studying from home has propelled videoconferencing apps such as Zoom to new heights, so it stands to reason that manufacturers would seek ways to ride this wave, while businesses and schools figure out a happy medium between remote and in-person collaboration.

HP says the E24mv G4 offers a "superb conferring experience with technologies designed to work seamlessly with Zoom," which is too vague of a description. What the company actually means is this monitor comes with an integrated, pop-up webcam that can be tilted up to 25 degrees, along with a pair of 2W speakers and a pair of microphones.

Otherwise, this is a 1080p, 23.8-inch display with a contrast ratio of 1000:1, a response time of 5 ms and a maximum brightness of 250 nits. The assortment of ports on the bottom includes a HDMI 1.4, a DisplayPort 1.2, four USB 3.2 Type-A ports, and even a VGA port which is useful if you have an older laptop or desktop tower.

There's no word on pricing, but the E24mv G4 will start shipping in August.

The second monitor revealed today is the HP M27fd USB-C, which carries a "Works with Chromebook" certification that indicates this model has been tested by Google to offer the best compatibility with clamshells running Chrome OS. In more practical terms, it means that you can use the monitor's USB Type-C port to power any laptop that has a power requirement of up to 65 watts.

Other notable features of the M27fd USB-C are support for HP's Eye Ease technology that reduces blue light without overly shifting colors, as well as support for FreeSync for those of you who wish to connect this to a gaming rig. The HP M27fd USB-C is available today on HP's online store and will set you back $300.