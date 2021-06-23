What just happened? That’s a wrap! Gearbox and Lionsgate have confirmed that filming for the Borderlands movie adaptation has concluded, and to celebrate, they shared a photo of Claptrap on the set.

Lionsgate in early 2020 publicly announced it was working on the Borderlands film. The team brought on Eli Roth to direct the affair, with Rogier Stoffers serving as director of photography and Craig Mazin being responsible for the script. In the teaser image, the wisecracking robot Claptrap (voiced by Jack Black) is seen holding a clapperboard.

Other noteworthy names attached to the project include Kevin Hart as Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis and Cate Blanchett as Lilith.

BORDERLANDS#Squadgoals. LILITH, ROLAND, TINY TINA, KRIEG, TANNIS & CLAPTRAP.

They form a family band, psychos get fried, wounds open and heal and I promise you...YOU'VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE IT! @borderlandsfilm @DuvalMagic @realeliroth@gearbox

@lionsgste@picturestart pic.twitter.com/jErz5fCDD7 — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 4, 2021

In an interview with Deadline at the time, Roth said he was excited to work on the film, adding that he couldn’t be doing it with a better script, production team and studio.

Borderlands (the game) surfaced in 2009 courtesy of developer Gearbox Software and publisher 2K Games. The looter-shooter follows four “Vault Hunters” as they attempt to track down a “Vault” on the planet Pandora that is rumored to contain advanced alien technology and other lucrative goodies. Borderlands was a hit with gamers, prompting multiple sequels over the past decade.

From what we’ve heard thus far, it sounds like the movie will faithfully follow in the original game’s footsteps in terms of storyline.