What just happened? John McAfee, the eccentric entrepreneur that founded the McAfee antivirus software company in the late 1980s, was found dead in a prison cell on Wednesday in Barcelona, Spain.

According to the Associated Press, a Spanish court had recently ruled that the 75-year-old could be extradited to the United States to face charges of tax evasion.

A statement from the Catalan government notes that prison personnel attempted to revive the man, but were unsuccessful. The statement didn’t name McAfee specifically, but reportedly referenced a 75-year-old US citizen awaiting extradition to America.

McAfee was arrested at an airport in Spain last October. A judge ordered him to be held while awaiting the outcome of the extradition hearing.

The publication didn’t cite a cause of death, but Reuters reports that McAfee apparently hanged himself in his prison cell. He had been indicted on tax evasion charges in Tennessee and was reportedly involved in a cryptocurrency fraud case in New York. He was also a person of interest in a murder investigation in Belize years ago.

Just one week ago, McAfee said on Twitter that the US believes he has hidden crypto. “I have nothing. Yet, I regret nothing,” McAfee concluded in what would be his final tweet.

Image credit Darrin Zammit Lupi, Reuters

