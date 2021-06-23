What just happened? John McAfee, the eccentric entrepreneur that founded the McAfee antivirus software company in the late 1980s, was found dead in a prison cell on Wednesday in Barcelona, Spain.

According to the Associated Press, a Spanish court had recently ruled that the 75-year-old could be extradited to the United States to face charges of tax evasion.

A statement from the Catalan government notes that prison personnel attempted to revive the man, but were unsuccessful. The statement didn’t name McAfee specifically, but reportedly referenced a 75-year-old US citizen awaiting extradition to America.

McAfee was arrested at an airport in Spain last October. A judge ordered him to be held while awaiting the outcome of the extradition hearing.

The US believes I have hidden crypto. I wish I did but it has dissolved through the many hands of Team McAfee (your belief is not required), and my remaining assets are all seized. My friends evaporated through fear of association.



I have nothing.



Yet, I regret nothing. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 16, 2021

The publication didn’t cite a cause of death, but Reuters reports that McAfee apparently hanged himself in his prison cell. He had been indicted on tax evasion charges in Tennessee and was reportedly involved in a cryptocurrency fraud case in New York. He was also a person of interest in a murder investigation in Belize years ago.

Just one week ago, McAfee said on Twitter that the US believes he has hidden crypto. “I have nothing. Yet, I regret nothing,” McAfee concluded in what would be his final tweet.

Image credit Darrin Zammit Lupi, Reuters