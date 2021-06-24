In a nutshell: Mini PC enthusiasts might not be impressed by the bland design of ASRock's DeskMini Max, but what's likely to get them excited is the AMD AM4 platform inside and the customization on offer. This tiny 10L case can take anything from a Ryzen 2000 series chip to a 16C/32T 5950X flagship (up to 105W), a discrete GPU (mini-ITX form factor), and a liquid cooler. ASRock has also posted a video highlighting the mini PC's ease of assembly, heat dissipation measures and hardware upgradeability.

There's something magical and cozy about SFF PCs. Perhaps it's the heat or, more likely, the idea of cramming lots of powerful components into a tiny box. ASRock's latest mini PC, the DeskMini Max concept, aims to redefine this category with support for some beastly hardware and customization.

Alongside the aforementioned CPU/GPU configuration, the DeskMini Max can accommodate up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM (4 x U-DIMM), 1 x PCIe SATA card, 1 x M.2 slot for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, and three storage drives. The latter includes a single M.2 slot and the option of either using 2 x 2.5-inch drives or a single 3.5-inch disk. The 10L compact case can also be fitted with an air cooler or a single fan liquid cooler, in which case the radiator goes above the GPU at the top for cool air intake.

The mini PC uses ASRock's proprietary motherboard and a 500W PSU with custom-length cables that fit snugly in the case. The I/O is solid for an SFF PC and includes 5 x USB 3.0 ports and a headphone jack on the front, alongside space for an optional 5.25" ODD bay that will replace the liquid cooler. The rear, meanwhile, has 4 x USB 2.0 ports, a single DisplayPort, HDMI, D-Sub and an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port.

Although it looks rather plain on the outside, the DeskMini Max can be decorated with a magnetic, addressable LED strip for showing off some components from the side vent. Being a concept, there's no pricing or availability info for ASRock's DeskMini Max, but it could be a teaser for something big that mini PC enthusiasts might want to consider down the road.