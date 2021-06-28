What just happened? Microsoft has released the first Insider Preview of Windows 11. It arrives less than a week after Redmond formally introduced the new OS to the world. With Build 22000.51, Insiders will be able to try out many, but not all, of the new features that were showcased last week.

Some of the bigger features like Microsoft Teams chat and Android apps in the Microsoft Store are still being worked on, but should be available to trial in the coming months ahead of the OS’ general availability.

Those interested in taking Windows 11 for a spin must first be a part of the Insider Program. You can register online or directly on your Windows 10 PC via Settings > Update & Security > Windows Insider Program.

From there, you’ll want to make sure your PC meets the Windows 11 hardware requirements. There’s already some contention regarding Win 11’s hardware requirements, especially as it relates to Trusted Platform Module 2.0. Feel free to check out our in-depth write-up on TPM and why Windows 11 requires it, or dig more into the OS’ hardware requirements.

If you're already an Insider and meet the hardware requirements, you can grab Build 22000.51 through the dev channel.

Microsoft has also published a list of known issues with the new build, as well as information on feature deprecations when upgrading to Windows 11 from Windows 10. Both are worth a look if you plan on flighting the Insider preview build.