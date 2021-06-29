Why it matters: HP has announced its lightest consumer laptop to date. Given the recent shift in how and where people work, a lightweight laptop as a business tool is arguably more in demand now than ever.

The new HP Pavilion Aero 13 is an AMD exclusive, powered by the company’s Ryzen 7 5800U mobile processor alongside Radeon graphics. It packs a 13.3-inch display with a 2.5K resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits of brightness and covers 100 percent of the sRGB spectrum. HP says its four-sided narrow bezels result in a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is the first model in the Pavilion series to feature a full magnesium aluminum chassis, resulting in a system that weighs less than one kilogram (one kilogram is equal to roughly 2.2 pounds). It’ll be fully upgradeable to Microsoft’s new Windows 11 operating system once it becomes available, we're told.

HP said the system is made with post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics, and utilizes water-based paint to reduce volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions. What’s more, the system’s retail box and packing cushions are made from 100 percent sustainably sourced and recyclable materials.

The portable PC additionally features Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and up to 10.5 hours of battery life. Further hardware details remain elusive at this hour, but we do know that it’ll be available to purchase from early July starting at $749 in your choice of pale rose gold, warm gold, ceramic white or natural silver.