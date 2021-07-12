A hot potato: Capcom said in late May that it had managed to ship over four million copies of the game (including digital sales) since launch earlier in the month, but the company has been mum on the performance issue impacting gamers. The general consensus has been to simply wait for Capcom to release a patch and unfortunately, that’s still the best advice to adhere to at this time. If Capcom didn’t know the source of the stuttering issue, it surely does now, and will hopefully address it in the near future.

Resident Evil Village was among the most highly anticipated releases of 2021, but as is often the case, some early adopters aren’t exactly getting what they bargained for.

On the PC version of the game, there seems to be a persistent stuttering issue that crops up when killing an enemy. It’s been well-documented by both ordinary gamers and reviewers alike. As it turns out, Capcom’s use of DRM looks to be the root cause of the issue.

As DSOGaming highlights, game cracking team EMPRESS recently managed to crack the game and remove the DRM. The publication tested the pirated version for over two hours and killed multiple enemies, and not once did they run into a stuttering issue. Even some of the most demanding areas of the game were buttery smooth.

Again, patience is key. While it can be tempting to grab a pirated game online, doing so can potentially expose you to all sorts of nasty malware and in extreme instances, could land you in legal trouble. Capcom has removed DRM from games before, and it could very well do so again.