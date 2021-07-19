Something to look forward to: Apple is expected to launch redesigned MacBook Pros between September and November "at the latest," according to prominent Apple journalist Mark Gurman. Although some hoped we'd hear news about the M2-powered notebooks at Apple's WWDC in June, the conference came and went without a word. Complications around the MacBook Pro's mini-LED displays are said to be the cause for the delayed launch.

The news arrived in the latest edition of Gurman's Power On newsletter, where he claims that the new MacBook Pros are set to go into production in the third quarter and are being lined-up for a launch somewhere between September and November.

While we previously heard that Apple's new MacBook Pros could arrive in early summer, Gurman adds that problems with mini-LED production have contributed to the notebook's delayed launch.

Alongside new display tech, we're also expecting the next-generation of Apple's M-series SoC -- dubbed the "M2" -- a new form-factor, and the long-awaited return of the MagSafe charger to launch with the 2021 MacBook Pro. Add to that additional ports, and you've got a highly-anticipated computer -- it's no surprise Mac users are excited.

The new MacBook Pro would see Apple move towards the second iteration of its M-series chip. The M1 launched in 2020's MacBook Pro and made its way to the MacBook Air, Mac mini, iMac, and iPad Pro.

Critics celebrated the M1 MacBook Pro's performance and power efficiency, particularly where macOS apps had been updated for Apple Silicon. From where we stand, the next-generation MacBook Pro isn't going to disappoint.