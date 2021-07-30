Why it matters: While flagship Android tablets have come a long way in recent years, with Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7+ rivaling the mighty iPad Pro, many budget offerings running Google's OS leave a lot to be desired. But HMD Global is reportedly planning to release its first Android tablet that's relatively cheap, large, and, hopefully, pretty good.

It appears that the Nokia tablet, named the Nokia T20, has already been certified in Russia, according to NokiaMob. The publication found two versions of the slate, one with Wi-Fi-only connectivity and the other that uses 4G through a SIM card.

The Nokia T20 reportedly features a 10.36-inch display, making it larger than the standard 9.74-inch iPad Pro. It also has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, though there will likely be other versions with more storage capacity.

NokiaPowerUser found listings for both Nokia T20 tablets on UK website MoreComputers. The 4G version is £172 without the UK's value-added tax (VAT), which works out at around $240, while the Wi-Fi tablet is $158, or $220. It's likely that the US prices will be even lower.

There are no images of the Nokia T20 and no word on a release date, though it could arrive in November.

Our current favorite budget tablet is the $149 Amazon Fire HD 10. If the Nokia T20 really is $220 - $240, it will go up against the 10.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, which has a 2000 x 1200 display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, and 3GB of RAM.

The Lumia 2520, remember this one?

This won't be the first tablet to carry the first Nokia name. There was the Nokia N1 (masthead image) from 2015, before the brand was licensed to HMD Global, and the Windows RT-based Nokia Lumia 2520 that arrived in 2013.