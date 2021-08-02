In a nutshell: Development and packaging limitations resulted in a slimmed-down version of The Ascent released for Game Pass users on PC. This version provides no access to ray tracing or Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) settings. Both features are used to provide image enhancements and, in many cases, a more playable user experience.

Neon Giant's debut title, The Ascent, was met with frustration as Windows-based Microsoft Game Pass users realized their version of the game provided no RTX or DLSS support. While this lack of functionality does not render the game unplayable, it does have a direct impact to users who rely on technologies such as DLSS to deliver improved frames per second to enhance playability.

On the upside, the action-shooter RPG was released just days ago, and it seems to be gathering positive feedback from gamers so far. The Ascent features both solo and co-op action set in a cyberpunk world.

Tor Frick, co-founder of Neon Giant, responded to several reports on social media and assured Game Pass users that the team is working on delivering RTX and DLSS support.

The omission of Nvidia's RTX and DLSS functionality was not an oversight. According to Frick, the difference in Steam and Game Pass delivery is due to differing development processes associated with each platform. These differences result in two separate end products, making a simple swap of the feature-complete Steam-based package an impossibility.

While we can expect an update as soon as possible to minimize negative impact to users, Neon Giant has unfortunately not yet provided a timeline for the updated Game Pass package delivery.