In brief: Samsung is once again expanding its tablet portfolio with new products. The latest addition is the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, a cut-down S7+ offering everything that defines the flagship tablet at a more reasonable price. Available with or without 5G support, both models include an S-Pen, which might come in handy for various tasks.

Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, or "Fan Edition," in the US, providing customers with a flagship-like tablet with some cut-down specs compared to the S7+ tablet. Both 5G and non-5G models run Android 11, but while the former features an octa-core Snapdragon 750G, the latter comes with a Qualcomm SM7325 chipset.

Like the original S7+, the Fan Edition features a 12.4-inch display with a 2560x1600 resolution, but instead of being OLED, it's LCD. Memory and storage configurations have also been changed, with the S7 FE packing 4GB of RAM and 64GB of local storage, but it can be expanded to 1TB with an SD card. The camera configuration has also been downgraded, with an 8MP on the back and a landscape-oriented 5MP shooter on the front.

The Tab S7 FE models also come with a 10090mAh battery, support for Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi, stylus support (S-Pen included), a fast-charging USB-C port, a metal unibody, and a dual speaker system with Dolby Atmos support. The 5G model will only be available in black, but the Wi-Fi model can come in black, silver, pink or green.

Samsung also explained that the new tablet will be compatible with the remaining "ecosystem of Galaxy devices," including Galaxy phones and earbuds. Moreover, it announced the Book Cover keyboard to protect your tablet and give you a laptop-like experience, further improved when using Samsung Dex.

"The Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers today's tablet users the flexibility they need to enjoy their favorite content from anywhere, and with an ultra-large display it delivers a premium experience for the smart shopper," said Leroy Williams, SVP of Mobile Business at Samsung America.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G in black will launch tomorrow for $669. The non-5G model will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow in black, silver, green, or pink, and will cost $529.