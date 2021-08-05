The big picture: The earnings boost brought about by the pandemic has seemingly waned as Nintendo in its latest financial report is looking more like its old self. That’s not bad, per se, but it’s not a Covid-19 sales spike, either.

In the three-month period ending June 30, 2021, Nintendo sold 4.45 million Switch hardware units and 45.29 million pieces of software. During the same period a year ago (as the pandemic was ramping up and stay-at-home orders were widely in effect), Nintendo sold 5.68 million Switch consoles and 50.43 million pieces of software.

Life-to-date sales of the Switch now sit at 89.04 million units.

Nintendo’s shares are down 1.59 percent from yesterday’s close, at $63.81.

Despite drifting back down to reality, Nintendo is in a very strong position heading into the final stretch of 2021. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword dropped on July 16 and minigame compilation WarioWare: Get It Together! Is coming on September 10. Metroid Dread lands on October 8, Mario Party Superstars launches October 29 and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl rounds out the year on November 19.

That's not all, however, as Nintendo is also gearing up to release an upgraded version of the Switch with an OLED panel in October and a limited edition version of the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda featuring four games that’ll drop on November 12.