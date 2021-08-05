Highly anticipated: For those familiar with the Star Trek experience (now defunct) at the Las Vegas Hilton, Disney World has taken the idea and spun it up to the next level. Its newest hotel is a luxury starcruiser in space. A two-night stay will immerse you in the Star Wars universe and allow you to live out an adventure.

Disney's long-awaited Star Wars hotel experience has a new name and grand opening window. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, as it is called, makes its debut next Spring, according to a teaser Disney Parks posted Wednesday (below).

The hotel is part of Walt Disney World's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction, but it is more than just a resort hotel. As we reported way back in 2017 when it was announced, the resort is an immersive experience that places guests in the Star Wars universe, complete with themed clothing, aliens and droids wandering about, and exotic cuisine.

Let's set the theme. You arrive at the resort terminal, where you board a shuttle that takes you to a galactic starcruiser called the Halcyon. It's a luxury-class vessel for civilian entertainment. There is music and entertainment throughout the two-day cruise through space. Guests can learn to play Sabacc and compete in a Sabacc tournament. Or they might take some lightsaber training. However, there will be "unexpected" moments where guests can participate in an interactive adventure that proceeds through their entire stay. Disney provided a couple of examples.

On the first day, you may have the opportunity to join a smuggling ring or help hide a stowaway working with the Resistance. On the second day, you may participate in a heist or arrange to steal a ship from the first order. Of course, participation is voluntary, but trust me, you're going to want to participate if only to justify the price of admission.

For a two-night stay for two people, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser attraction will cost a minimum of $4,809. This price includes a standard cabin (suite available at a higher price), meals (excluding alcoholic and specialty beverages), the interactive story missions, regalia (image above) and various other forms of entertainment.

Fortunately, Disney does give breaks for multiple voyagers. The price for a family of three is only about $500 more ($5,299), and for a family of four, a two-night stay is $5,999. Disney World posted all the details on its website for those interested in leaving Earth for a couple of days.