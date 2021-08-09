Rumor mill: Apple’s rumored mini LED-sporting 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros featuring its next-gen in-house silicon have reportedly gone into mass production and will reach 800,000 monthly shipments by then end of November.

We’ve long heard rumors about Apple’s plans to incorporate the Mini LED tech found in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro into its MacBook Pros, and last month saw claims that they would launch between September and November. According to Digitimes, volume production of these machines has already begun, and suppliers are expecting monthly shipments of 600,000 - 800,000 units during the period from August to November.

There had been rumors of the new MacBook Pros landing in the summer, but Apple journalist Mark Gurman said they had been delayed due to problems with Mini LED production—the same issue was reportedly behind supply constraints for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro before launch.

Apple’s products usually release a few months after they go into volume production, so the notebooks will probably drop sometime in the fall. Don’t expect to see them announced alongside the iPhone 13 in the third week of September, though; they will likely have a dedicated event of their own to avoid stealing the spotlight from the next iPhones.

Acer is another company adding Mini LED displays to its laptops, and LG recently introduced its first Mini LED TVs. In addition to the new screen tech, the upcoming MacBook Pros are said to feature the next version of Apple’s M1 chip. It is still unclear whether the SoC will be called the M1X or M2, but we can expect performance and efficiency gains over the already impressive M1.

