Through the looking glass: It’s not uncommon for movies and television shows to feature fictitious works as part of their plotlines. BoJack Horseman, the animated TV series from Netflix, is based on an anthropomorphic horse that starred in a 90s sitcom called Horsin’ Around. 30 Rock has a story arc about a character promoting a movie called The Rural Juror.

Web designer Lynn Fisher has taken these make-believe works and others, and rolled them into a searchable interface called Nestflix. Think Netflix’s interface, but for fake content. Neat, right?

Nestflix features over 400 “stories within stories,” and all can be browsed just as you would on Netflix. In announcing the project on Twitter, Fisher said it was “just a wiki doing some cosplay” and asked Netflix not to send her a cease and desist.

If you’re looking to kill some time online, this is a surefire way to do just that. The sheer amount of work that Fisher has put into the project is impressive. “Classics” like Angels with Filthy Souls from Home Alone are sure to put a smile on your face, as is Courage of the Cosmos from DuckTales, Rugrats’ Reptar!, The Truman Show and this longtime favorite from South Park.

Fisher has a submission form on the site, but has had to pause it due to the recent influx of user suggestions. If you have an idea for an entry that isn't yet featured, perhaps bookmark the site and check back soon as she plans to reopen the submission box once she gets caught up.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.