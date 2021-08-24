Bottom line: Grocery and food delivery services aren't cheap, which makes it even more frustrating when bad customer service ruins the experience. Shipt has come up with a simple feature that it hopes will boost reliability and push the odds in your favor in terms of whether or not you'll actually get decent service. Should it prove successful, I suspect we will see other services adopt similar features.

The ongoing pandemic has done more to reshape society than any other single event in my lifetime. As a natural homebody and lifelong remote worker, not much has changed on that front; it’s more about how the things and people around me are changing and adapting to the times.

Nowhere is it more evident than in the restaurant, grocery and food services industries. Just a few short years ago, about the only places that would deliver fresh food directly to your home were pizza and Chinese joints. Restaurants have long offered carry-out service, but you had to go pick it up. And you were on your own when it came to shopping for groceries.

Nowadays, you have a plethora of restaurants and fast food establishments at your disposal along with several delivery providers eager to take your order. And depending where you live, some of these same services will also do your grocery shopping for you and bring it right to your front door. Convenient, right?

It absolutely is, when everything goes according to plan. Unfortunately, we don’t live in a perfect world and it doesn’t take much for things to go south quickly.

Speaking from experience, my wife and I have lessened our reliance on food and grocery delivery services as of late following a string of bad service that left a foul taste in our mouths. Myriad of issues are to blame, but quite often, it comes down to an unenthused delivery person that is simply there to do the bare minimum and earn a paycheck.

Target’s Shipt delivery service is well aware of the issue, and they may have come up with a plausible solution. The company’s new Preferred Shoppers list is just that – a list of top-notch shoppers that have proven their excellence though past deliveries.

When it comes to grocery shoppers and delivery personnel, not all are created equal.

For example, it’s not uncommon for the store to be out of a particular item on your shopping list. When that happens, the shopper assigned to your order will usually notify you that the item is out of stock and offer up replacements or remove the item from the order and issue a refund. This aspect of the process is usually what makes a great shopper or lessens the who encounter.

After experiencing a top-tier delivery, simply give the shopper five starts in the feedback section. You’ll then be asked if you want to add that shopper to your list of preferred shoppers. Once added, Shipt will prioritize them and other preferred shoppers for future orders, so long as they are available during your delivery window.

Removing a preferred shopper is just as easy – simply visit your account settings and select “remove shopper” from your preferred shoppers list.

It’s too early to know for certain if Shipt’s new feature will have a massive impact on the service. At the very least, it should help weed out some of the bad eggs.

