In brief: Last week in an unexpected turn of events, OnlyFans announced it would ban posting any sexually-explicit conduct on its platform starting October 1, 2021. Fortunately for some, that won't be the case anymore, as the company has already come out publicly to suspend the ban.

OnlyFans has existed since 2016, but only in 2020, we saw it rise in popularity, largely due to its adult-content creators. So, it was quite surprising to see the company announcing a ban on sexually-explicit conduct. The community wasn't pleased with this news, showing its discontent on social media and cancelling subscriptions, while content creators were already thinking about quitting the platform.

Tim Stokely, OnlyFans founder and CEO, said that certain banks were the reason behind the ban. As it seems, these banks were not comfortable investing in a platform featuring pornographic content. If OnlyFans didn't comply with the banks' demands, the site could lose the ability to process credit card payments from users. One bank mentioned by Tim was JPMorgan Chase.

However, just one week after announcing the ban, OnlyFans stated it would suspend it. As per its statement, the content subscription service "secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community," suspending the policy change scheduled for October 1, 2021.

An official communication to creators will be emailed shortly. — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) August 25, 2021

The suspension on the ban will probably be well received by all the content creators who earn income from adult content they upload to the platform. Some had already stated that they would move to another platform, but this new turn of events might make them stick with OnlyFans for a while longer.

The main question that stands is, for how long will OnlyFans allow creators to post adult content? Considering the ban has just been suspended, OnlyFans can prohibit it again in the future. This doesn't give much job security to these content creators, so we wouldn't be surprised if they end up changing platforms anyway.

Image credit Loeffler, stock.adobe.com