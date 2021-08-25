What to expect: Netflix will host its first ever global fan event on September 25. Dubbed “Tudum” after the company’s iconic opening jingle, the three-hour event will spotlight more than 70 films and series including hits like Stranger Things, The Witcher and Cobra Kai, just to name a few. It doesn't appear as though Netflix will feature any gaming content during the event, however.

Netflix’s star-studded event has a simple mission – to entertain and honor Netflix fans from around the globe. The streaming giant said viewers will be the first to learn about breaking news and see new trailers. Plus, users will be able to participate in interactive panels and conversations with creators and cast members.

While we don’t have a full list of planned participants, we were able to spot several celebs in Netflix’s trailer including Adam Sandler, Jason Bateman, The Rock and various cast members from Stranger Things.

Speaking of, both Stranger Things and Cobra Kai are gearing up for their respective fourth seasons.

The last look we got from Stranger Things came back in May in the form of a YouTube teaser focused on one of the show’s main characters, Eleven. It’s the second of what is expected to be four teasers due out before the next season premieres sometime in 2022.

Netflix just two weeks ago shared a new teaser for Cobra Kai via a promo for the All Valley Karate Tournament. Season four of the Karate Kid continuation is slated to land this December.

Netflix made no mention of its gaming ambitions in the trailer or on its tudum website, so it’s doubtful we’ll learn anything new on this front.

The three-hour Netflix tudum virtual event kicks off on September 25 at 9 a.m. Pacific / 12 p.m. Eastern on Netflix’s YouTube channel.