In brief: The latest trailer opens things up a bit, highlighting bigger and more varied environments like an underwater section and several industrial-looking zones. We’re also privy to some of the game’s enemies including what appears to be a member of the Chozo race and a modern version of Kraid, a boss featured in earlier Metroid games.

Nintendo has published a new trailer for Metroid Dread featuring some familiar adversaries.

Nintendo, if you recall, dropped the game’s announcement trailer back during E3 2021 in June. We didn’t get to see a ton of actual gameplay footage, but what was shown had a very distinct feel to it. It’s hard to put my finger on, but everything seemed very confined and grim, somewhat reminiscent of This War of Mine.

Many of Samus’ weapons and abilities from previous entries like Super Metroid are also present, including the grappling beam, the ice beam, the morphing ball and what looks to be shinesparking.

Metroid has always had great music, and it doesn’t appear as though Nintendo will deviate from that formula in this installment. The game is being developed by MercurySteam and Nintendo EPD, the former of which also brought us Metroid: Samus Returns in 2017.

Metroid Dread is scheduled to launch on Nintendo Switch on October 8, as part of the company’s busy holiday push that additionally includes WarioWare: Get It Together! on September 10 and Mario Party Superstars on October 29, plus Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl on November 19.

Pricing is set at $49.99 and you can pre-order now over on Nintendo’s website.