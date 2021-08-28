In brief: Valve has published the minimum and recommended system requirements for the PC version of Halo Infinite. Most semi-modern gaming rigs should meet the minimum requirements, although if you want to play with more of the eye candy turned on, you’ll need a bit beefier of a system.

Valve’s Steam listing notes that Halo Infinite is built for PC. Touting advanced graphics settings, ultrawide / superwide support and triple-key binds plus features like variable framerates and dynamic scaling, it is billed as the best Halo experience on the PC to date.

The barrier to entry on the PC looks like this (for now):

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64

CPU: AMD FX-8370 or Intel Core i5-4440

RAM: 8GB

GPU: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50GB available space

Recommended requirements:

OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700K

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50GB available space

Worth mentioning is the fact that Valve’s listing doesn’t specify what sort of performance levels you can expect with minimum and recommended hardware.

Tom’s Hardware reached out to Xbox and was told that the minimum and recommended specs may be tweaked slightly in the lead-up to launch, as developer 343 Industries wants to give players enough guidance to make an informed pre-purchase / pre-install decision considering pre-orders just went live.

Halo Infinite is the sixth mainline entry in the long-running franchise. Chronologically, it picks up the story where Halo 5: Guardians left off, putting players in control of the Master Chief as he faces his most ruthless foes to date. The game will feature a standard campaign mode as well as a free-to-play multiplayer mode with seasonal updates that evolve the experience over time.

Halo Infinite was originally expected to be a launch title for the Xbox Series family, but ended up being delayed following criticism from fans regarding early gameplay footage. It is now scheduled to arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series and Windows PC on December 8, 2021.

Microsoft just days ago announced a limited edition Halo 20th anniversary Xbox Series X, but good luck trying to secure one. Pre-orders for the $550 bundle, which includes a custom Xbox Series X console and matching controller along with a digital download of Halo Infinite, have either already sold out or are listed as unavailable / coming soon at all all major retailers including Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and directly from Microsoft.

A quick check of eBay's sold listings reveals that most seemingly legitimate buyers (those with high feedback scores, not newly created spam accounts with no feedback) are paying around $1,000 for pre-order rights.

The first bundles are expected to ship around November 15.