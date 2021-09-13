Why it matters: Nintendo is close to releasing its refreshed Switch with an OLED display. Partially because of this, the current base model Switch price is dropping slightly in Europe and the UK. The new MSRP marks the first price drop for the Switch since its release four and a half years ago. However, the reduction does not appear to be coming to the US as Nintendos says the Switch still has plenty of momentum.

Nintendo is changing the prices for its base model Switch in Europe and the UK. The EU version previously sold for €330 but has been adjusted to €300. Likewise, UK models have been bumped from £280 to £260, as evidenced by Nintendo's updated store listing. The changes come just a month before the Switch refresh with an OLED screen is set to launch.

It does not appear that Nintendo plans to change North American pricing. A representative told Eurogamer the price changes were primarily to adjust for exchange rates in Europe and that doing that before the OLED launch seemed the right timing.

"After carefully weighing up a variety of factors, including currency exchange rates in Europe and the upcoming launch of Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, we decided that now was the appropriate time to change the European trade price of Nintendo Switch," Nintendo told Eurogamer.

Nintendo added that sales momentum for the Switch remains strong

For now, US pricing will remain at $300 for the base Switch and $350 for the upcoming OLED model. However, the new pricing in Europe does bring the gap between the models closer in line with the US. Prices for the new Switch will be €365 and £310 in the EU and UK, respectively. That's a gap of €65 in the EU and £50 in the UK.

The OLED Switch launches on October 8 with just a few modest changes, including a slightly larger OLED screen, a more stable kickstand, and better speakers. The dock will also come with support for ethernet connections.