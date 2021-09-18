Download this: There are always free games to be found on the various online marketplaces. There's a plethora to choose between, from major studio titles to someone making something in their garage. This list is a small sampling of those games and links to find more. Peruse these offerings to find something new to try out in your free time, with more coming every month!

Epic Games

The Epic Games store is home to many free games worth, at the very least, investigating. There’s the household names like Fortnite and Rocket League, but also a constantly shifting offering of one or two games that they offer free of charge if claimed during their time in the spotlight.

To claim these offers, head to the store page’s free section and proceed as if you were making a regular purchase. Once the title is claimed, it’s yours to keep forever.

Speed Brawl - Free until September 23rd

Speed Brawl is an interesting twist on the traditional beat-em-up formula. On top of landing flashy combos on your foes, there’s a heavy emphasis on fast-paced movement and maintaining momentum. The action is dynamic, keeping things frantic and fun! It has local and online co-op, so show this list to your buddies to add in even more fun.

Tharsis - Free until September 23rd

In Tharsis, you engage in space-themed survival and strategy gameplay on Earth’s first manned mission to Mars. Keep your crew alive and roll lots of dice to brave the trip and the harsh environment of the red planet.

The Escapists - Free from September 23rd to 30th

Oh no, you’re in prison, and you have to get out! This game blends action and adventure with some of the elements of point-and-click adventure games. On top of that, it has a colorful presentation reminiscent of old handheld games. Creatively find avenues out of prison in The Escapists.

Steam

Steam has a section in its store for freebies, and it is updated daily with new games. Although many of them are hardly worth looking at, there are some gems to be found. If you manage to find something you like, proceed as if you were going to purchase it. Unlike Epic’s store, you’ll be able to skip the checkout on Steam.

Ruins of Albion - Free to play on Steam

Ruins of Albion is a new free-to-play roguelike. It has a pretty and vibrant low-poly presentation coupled with fast-paced and simplistic gameplay. Each life is a new set of randomly generated levels with different possible upgrades to try and piece together a powerful character. It’s likely lacking the longevity of some other heavy-hitters in the genre but is still an enjoyable game.

Endless Space Collection - Free with registration to Games2Gether

Endless Space is a sci-fi strategy game where you'll control spacecraft while they battle for secrets and resources left from an ancient civilization called The Endless. This game is available through a promotion that involves linking your Steam account to another platform.

Head to the Games2Gether page, and go through the quick registration process. Once that's done, you will be prompted to link to your Steam account. Then, check your rewards (the present icon, top right of the G2G page), and there will be a code for Endless Space and its DLC.

Prime Gaming

This section is all a bonus with an Amazon Prime subscription. That means that Prime Gaming isn’t technically free, but with the prominence of Amazon Prime, it’s likely there are goodies already paid for, sitting right under your nose that you don’t even know about.

Head to Prime Gaming and click claim on the games you’d like to add to your library in the Amazon Games app.

Knockout City - Free code for Origin copy until September 30th

Unlike the other Prime Gaming lineup, when you claim this one, it’ll give you a code to redeem on EA Origin. Directly under said code will be a list of detailed instructions on exactly how to get playing.

Knockout City is a game where you play dodgeball, except it's an over-the-top and ridiculous way the sport might play out in a child's head. Leap high into the air and chuck energy-empowered rubber orbs of death towards your opponents in this fast-paced competition.

Tools Up! - Free until October 1st

Tools Up offers a simple premise—fix up your clients' apartments. This one is a goofy co-op game where half of the fun is the blunders you make in achieving your very simple objectives. If you've ever wanted to drop a couch on your friends, but hate the hassle of taking them to the hospital, then you need to check out Tools Up!

Sam and Max Hit the Road - Free until October 1st

The titular characters Sam and Max, a dog and rabbit respectively, are freelance detectives. In this adventure, you’ll sleuth out the location of a local carnival’s missing sasquatch. This point-and-click journey is riddled with silly cartoon antics and hilarious set-pieces. Claim it now to experience this time-capsule of late 90’s comedy.

Puzzle Agent - Free until October 1st

From Telltale Games, Puzzle Agent is based around a federal agent's investigation into an eraser factory in a snowy little town. The puzzles and world are done in a simplistic style like that of newspaper comic strips, and the comedic tones of the game seem to emulate those same comics.

Candleman: The Complete Journey - Free until October 1st

In this charming indie title, players brave a dark, surreal, and somewhat spooky world as a little candle. Use the flame atop your head to manipulate the lighting in the environment and platform across the beautiful set pieces that the light reveals.

Unmemory - Free until October 1st

You don’t see many text-based adventures in the modern era, but Unmemory is here to buck that trend. This mystery is interspersed with small interactive puzzles, and those texts and puzzles within carve out a noir thriller based on unraveling the murder of a lady thief.

Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis - Free until October 1st

Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis is a sequel to one of last month’s free games with Prime, Secret Files: Tunguska. This game is more of the same. The point-and-click adventure finds your character in the wrong place at the wrong time witnessing a murder. The plot unravels, leaving you at the center of a global conspiracy.

GOG

GOG doesn’t have the same volume of offers as some of these other platforms, but some high-quality titles are on their static list of free games. Check it out and add some of them to your collection.

The Witcher 1: Enhanced Edition - Free with GOG Galaxy download

It is unlikely if you're reading this list that you haven't heard of The Witcher 3, a critically acclaimed open-world RPG from 2015. Well, this offering is for a touched-up version of the original The Witcher, the game that kicked off the whole series.

Download the GOG Galaxy desktop client and sign in, or create an account if you don't have one. After that, the first thing you see should be the main page, where you can grab The Witcher.

Itch.io’s store is home to the indie-est of indie games. Many are made by hobbyists and students, lacking the polish and budget of even the smallest indie game. That won’t preclude you from having fun with them, though! There’s always a selection of games discounted all the way to free on their sales page. Titles rotate at their own pace, so check every once in a while if this is up your alley. The list below is the current ten most popular free games, based on the store metrics.

To claim those free offers, click on the games card in the Itch.io shop. Once that takes you to the game’s page, you’ll have the option to download it and another to leave a tip. Don’t forget to support these developers if you have the means.

Ryza Roads

Last Train to Tranz-Central

Evolvedustry

Avalon

Finding Colors

Main Course - The Retro Cut

The Seance

Nightmare on North Sentinal

ROOM.EXE

Delta Squared