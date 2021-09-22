In brief: Intel's NUC 11 Extreme mini PC, aka Beast Canyon, is now available to buy at Amazon. Whether you should or not is debatable given that even the barebones kit is very expensive. You do get some perks over its predecessors, though, including support for full-size graphics cards measuring up to 12 inches.

Intel's Next Unit of Computing (NUC) line has proved popular, especially after the introduction of last year's Ghost Canyon model, the first to support a desktop GPU. But that model limits cards to 8 inches, whereas Beast Canyon supports an extra four inches of length, allowing triple-fan models (that draw no more than 350W) to fit snuggly inside.

The barebones Beast Canyon kit is priced at $1,770 on Amazon (via FanlessTech). Add in the $55 delivery, and it comes to $1,825. That price gets you the Core i9 11900KB, an overclockable Tiger Lake-B chip that offers eight cores, a 3.3GHz base clock, 5.3GHz Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB), and 24MB of L3 cache.

Buyers also get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a PCIe 4.0 x16 interface, 6x USB 3.1 gen2 ports, two USB 3.2 gen2 ports, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a 2.5 Gb Intel Ethernet port, and a 650W 80Plus Gold internal power supply inside the 8-liter chassis. However, they'll need to add the memory, storage, and operating system, along with the optional graphics card.

If you want to buy a Beast Canyon NUC from Amazon that's ready to use, the same seller is offering one with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 250GB Samsung 980 SSD, and Windows 10 for $1,895 (with shipping). There's also a version with 32GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB Samsung 980 SSD, and Windows 10 Pro for $2,085, or you can get one with 64GB of memory and two Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSDs for $2,909.95. There are just four units of the cheapest model left in stock at the time of writing, so others may have already sold out.

Alternatively, Simply NUC sells the Core i7-11700B model complete with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe storage for $1,399, while the i9-11900KB model, which has the same extra components, is $1,599. The site also lets buyers add GPUs, which are about as expensive as you'd imagine. Unfortunately, both NUCs are on back order, so paying more on Amazon may be your only option if you want one quickly.