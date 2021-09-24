Highly anticipated: We've known Bayonetta 3 was on the way for four years, but it's been so long with no updates that the project's status was in question. Platinum Games put together a gameplay trailer and revealed it during Monday's Nintendo Direct presentation.

About four years ago, Bayonetta developer Platinum Games announced Bayonetta 3 as a Nintendo Switch exclusive during a 2017 Nintendo Direct presentation. At the same time, it revealed that it was porting the first two games to the Switch as a digital bundle. After that, Platinum went quiet, releasing Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 without any updates on its progress with the third title in the series.

In January, Hideki Kamiya, Bayonetta 3 lead designer, told Video Games Chronicle that the team was hoping to have an update this year but couldn't say much more about the project.

"We've been working on new stuff like Bayonetta 3, not that I can say too much… but I hope we can give an update during the year… and give updates on a few more unannounced projects too," Kamiya said. "I'm not sure if I'm allowed to say that, but I said it anyway. The point is—I'm trying to do a lot of stuff this year. Please keep an eye on us. I'm hoping to bring some hype to this industry."

The update Kamiya mentioned came as a new Bayonetta 3 trailer uploaded to Nintendo's YouTube channel on Monday. The video cinematically introduces a boss and shows off some gameplay revealing the Umbra Witch's signature moves, as well as a few new tricks up her sleeve. She has some transformation spells and a variety of summonings. And of course, she would not be the same without guns akimbo, and her high-heeled pump holsters.

The gameplay looks sharp, fast, and polished. A good thing, too, since Platinum has narrowed the release down to sometime next year.