Why it matters: Apple has announced that its latest wearable, the Apple Watch Series 7, will go up for pre-order later this week and will be available in stores by the middle of the month. It’ll be offered in your choice of five different color options and two sizes, 41mm and 45mm.

The Cupertino tech giant unveiled its Series 7 smartwatch alongside the iPhone 13 family and new iPad models back on September 14. Oddly enough, Apple didn’t say when the new watches would be shipping outside of a general “later this fall” window. The delay wasn’t entirely surprising, as rumors had suggested a complicated redesign could push it back a bit.

Series 7 features the largest display ever on an Apple Watch, complete with smaller 1.7mm refractive bezels, which affords more room to use the new QWERTY keyboard. The display is also 70 percent brighter than before and is protected by a sturdier crack-resistant front crystal coating. What's more, it’s the first Apple Watch to carry an IP6X certification against dust.

Battery life is still set at 18 hours, but the wearable can now be charged 33 percent faster. Apple still hasn't published a full technical breakdown of the new watch, so we might have to wait until third-party teardowns for a complete analysis.

Apple will begin accepting pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 on October 8 at 5 a.m. Pacific with pricing starting at $399. Availability in stores is expected to begin a week later on Friday, October 15.