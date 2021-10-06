In a nutshell: Razer has updated two models in its laptop lineup: the productivity-focused Razer Book and the gaming-focused Blade 15 Advanced. These models come preinstalled with Windows 11 and are now available to buy. Additionally, Razer has also published a list of compatible laptops that’ll soon get the Windows 11 treatment.

The new Razer Book cuts the base model’s price by $200 and now starts at $1,000. It’s exclusively available on Razer’s website (for now) and comes with Windows 11, an 11th-gen 4C/8T Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 13.4” 60Hz non-touch matte display sticks to the 1920 x 1200 resolution like the older Windows 10 model and is powered by Intel Iris graphics.

A jump in specs and price will get you the 4C/8T Core i7-1165G7 version, which also doubles the RAM (16GB) and storage (512GB). This model retains the same display resolution and refresh rate as the base model but comes with Gorilla Glass and touch support. It’s a minor refresh to the Windows 10 model that we reviewed a couple of months ago, with Razer now preinstalling Windows 11, cramming in more storage (512GB vs 256GB) and dropping the price by $100 ($1,500 vs $1,600).

The new flagship Razer Book gets a $200 price cut and now comes in at $1,800. It packs the same i7 CPU as the mid-range model, but with a higher 3840 x 2100 touch display and a 1TB SSD. Remember that these are Razer’s business-focused laptops, so the entire Book series gets 60Hz displays powered by Iris Graphics.

For gamers, the new $2,700 Blade 15 Advanced now lets them pair a 240Hz QHD display with the same choice of CPU (8C/16T i7-11800H) and GPUs (RTX 3070 or 3080). Other than Windows 11, which is a free upgrade on supported machines, the jump in refresh rate from 165Hz to 240Hz appears to be the sole reason for a $100 increase in price over the existing model.

Razer appears to have applied the same refresh rate upgrade and $100 price hike on the flagship Blade 15 Advanced, which now starts at $3,099. There is, however, no AMD option currently in sight.

Additionally, the company also published a list of Windows 11 compatible machines, ranging from the Blade Stealth 13 to the Tomahawk Gaming Desktop. Razer notes that the Windows 11 and drivers rollout for these models will begin in late 2021 and continue into next year.

For those who can’t wait for the official update, there’s also the option of manually upgrading with the Windows 11 ISO and experience the quirks and features of Microsoft’s latest OS.