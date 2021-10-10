Highly anticipated: We're drawing closer to the launch event for Google's next generation Pixel phones scheduled for Tuesday, October 19th, but it seems like info on the phone is impatient to get out there. A product page for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro just popped up as well as an assembly video for the Pro, although it looks a little... odd.

The first of the two Pixel leaks is a promotional listing by British retailer Carphone Warehouse. It's decidedly the more professional of the two leaks, although there's not much there that hasn't been spotted or confirmed already -- the same promotional photos has been shown off by Evan Blass days earlier.

Most notable is Google committing to five years of update support for the upcoming handsets, while on the hardware side, the Tensor SoC is touted as offering "up to 80% faster performance."

Curiously, while the listing's claims of improved security from the Titan M2 chip are subtitled as being compared to older Pixel phones, this doesn't hold true for the performance claims, so it's unclear what the baseline for these 80% gains are.

The primary 50 MP camera is another key attraction for both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, a major bump in, well, pixel count compared to the 12.2 MP shooters that Google has been using ever since the original Pixel a half-decade ago. Power is also something to note about the new models, with "Extreme Battery Saver" offering up to 48 hours of life when turned on, and 30W charging on the Pixel 6 Pro. Admittedly, that's not the most impressive of charging speeds compared to other flagship offerings, but 50% charge within 30 minutes should be more than enough for most.

The leaked assembly video also points out the size of the battery as it goes through the Pro's internals. That comes out to an impressive 5,003 mAh, and as a result takes up a large portion of the phone's interior.

There's also a sizable copper shield between the display and the components beneath it, the aforementioned battery and the SoC. The decidedly amateurish presentation of the video feels rather odd, but it comes with a great deal of part numbers and specific tips that seem legitimate enough. If nothing else, it should at least make the jobs of everyone over at iFixit a lot easier.