Why it matters: It’s inevitable that sooner or later, a situation will arise where you need to share a password with a friend, family member or colleague. Doing so traditionally often opens you up for the possibility of said credentials being compromised, but that’s no longer a concern with 1Password’s latest feature.

Dubbed Psst! (short for password secure sharing tool), the feature allows 1Password users to quickly and easily share credentials with others. To use it, just open the share menu and select “Share” to generate a link.

Shared links expire after seven days by default, although you can change this to allow them to expire after 30 days, 14 days, one day, one hour or after a single view. What’s more, links can be shared with anyone, or you can elect to have them visible only to select people whose e-mail address you specify.

Generated links can be shared through any channel you prefer. On the opposite end, the recipient will see one of two things when they open the link in their web browser. If sharing was allowed for anyone, they’ll be taken directly to a web view of the shared item. Otherwise, they’ll need to enter in their e-mail address, then they’ll receive a one-time verification code via e-mail in order to gain access.

In addition to login credentials, users can also share secure data such as notes, security questions and answers, or anything else they chose. These can be saved in the recipient’s own 1Password vault, but they don’t have to have an account to receive links.

Also worth noting is the fact that when you share data, only a copy of it is being shared as it existed at that very moment. If you later change one of your passwords in your vault, the shared link will not reflect this change.