In a nutshell: Tile is doubling down on the useful features its handy trackers provide, and it starts with the new Tile Pro. Tile’s most powerful tracker affords up to 400 feet of finding range and now features a new design to better accommodate its most common use case: alongside keys. It now resembles a key fob, and has been upgraded with an IP67 water-resistance rating, meaning it can be submerged in up to a meter of water for as long as 30 minutes.

The Tile Mate, Sticker and Slim have all been upgraded to 250 feet of finding range. All three additionally carry an IP67 rating, have a louder ringer and pack three-year, non-replaceable batteries.

These refreshed Tile units (save for the Sticker) now include a QR code on the back, allowing anyone who finds it to scan the code and get the owner’s contact information to help facilitate a return.

Tile is also looking to the future with a couple of new features in the works including addressing unwanted tracking with its upcoming Scan and Secure feature as well as Point and Locate AR-based finding on the Tile Ultra due out early next year.

Tile’s new Pro, Mate, Slim and Sticker trackers are available from today starting at just $24.99, and you can save even more with bundle discounts. A four pack of Tile Mate trackers, for example, will run you just $69.99, a nearly $30 discount over what you'd pay if you bought four individually.