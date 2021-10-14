In brief: At least on paper, G.Skill’s new Trident Z5 and Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 memory kits are impressive for the first wave of consumer DDR5 memory. Pricing has yet to be announced, but most manufacturers so far are selling their 32-gigabyte DDR5 kits for around $350, so don’t expect these to be any cheaper.

Yesterday, GeIL launched DDR5-5600 memory kits in anticipation of Intel’s upcoming Alder Lake CPU lineup. Not to be outdone, Taiwanese company G.Skill is also launching DDR5 memory modules of its own in the form of the Trident Z5 and Trident Z5 RGB lineups.

The new memory modules are designed to work with both Intel’s Alder Lake platform as well as AMD’s Zen 4 which is expected to land sometime in 2022. Leaks so far point out to a robust memory controller on Intel’s 12th generations processors that will allow enthusiasts to push DDR5 memory higher than the best DDR4 modules out there.

G.Skill’s new Trident Z5 lineup comes in DDR5-5600, DDR5-6000, and DDR5-6400 variants that feature CL36 timings. But more importantly, the company has equipped the new modules with hand-picked, Samsung-made DDR5 chips to ensure consistent high performance and reliability. G.Skill has also provided a screenshot of a RunMemtestPro 4.1 validation test and CPU-Z running side by side, which shows DDR5-6400 Trident Z5 modules linked to an Alder Lake CPU in a quad channel configuration, with the memory controller running in Gear 2 mode.

If you’re looking to upgrade to the Alder Lake platform and want to pair it with G.Skills’s Trident Z5 memory kits, the company says you’l be able to do so by the end of next month. There’s no info on pricing as of writing, but all Trident Z5 and Trident Z5 RGM memory kits will come in a 32-gigabyte dual channel configuration.