In context: After some AirPods Pro owners reported hearing crackling and static from their earbuds and finding ANC problems when using them, Apple launched a free repair program to replace faulty units. The program would cover for two years after the sale, but an update to the support document suggests this period was extended to three years.

Apple's support document of the AirPods Pro repair program was updated in early October. Although it may seem it was unchanged, scrolling down to the "Additional Information" section, you can read that the repair program now covers AirPods Pro for three years after the retail sale of the earbuds.

Apple introduced the AirPods repair program about a year after the launch of the AirPods Pro, which came out in 2019. With this repair program, Apple essentially extended the product warranty by an extra year. However, looking at the changes to the repair program document, it's doing it again. So, anyone with a set of AirPods Pro should be covered at least until October 2022.

Only AirPods Pro with one or more of the following problems are selected for the repair program:

Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone

Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise

If you find any of these issues in your AirPods Pro, they were most likely manufactured before October 2020. To replace your faulty earbuds, you should make an appointment at an Apple retail store or visit an Apple-authorized service provider to ask for a replacement for free.

Before being accepted, your earbuds will be examined to verify they are eligible for the program. Only the faulty earbuds (right, left or both) will be replaced. The AirPods Pro charging case isn't eligible for the repair program.

