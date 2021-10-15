Editor's take: An extra $30 a year just to access a handful of N64 games simply isn't worth it in my opinion, especially considering I already have access to most of these Sega games via a Genesis Mini. Truth be told, I would have gladly paid twice the annual rate for a standalone Nintendo 64 Classic console.

Nintendo last month announced it would be bringing classic Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games to Nintendo Switch Online later this year. The catch? They’ll cost you extra, and now we have an exact launch date and pricing details to share.

Nintendo will soon offer two tiers of its Switch Online service. The base tier remains unchanged from what is available today, with the same $19.99 per year fee for individuals and $34.99 rate for a family plan. The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack includes everything in the base tier plus access to a selection of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games and the new Animal Crossings: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC for $49.99 a year for an individual membership or $79.99 for a family membership.

At launch, expansion pack subscribers will have access to nine N64 games including Dr. Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Mario Tennis, Sin & Punishment, Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Win Back: Covert Operations and Yoshi’s Story.

Genesis games playable at launch include Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Gunstar Heroes, Musha, Phantasy Star 4: The End of the Millennium, Ristar, Shining Force, Shinobi 3, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 2 and Strider.

Additional games will be added over time including The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, F-Zero X, Mario Golf, Pokémon Snap, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, Paper Mario and Banjo-Kazooie.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack launches on October 25.