Recap: We've already seen several companies release or prepare to release DDR5 memory kits and Z690 motherboards in preparation for the imminent arrival of the Alder Lake processors. Now, Corsair is launching a different product designed with Intel's 12th-gen chips in mind: an all-in-one CPU cooler.

VideoCardz reports that Corsair's new AIO CPU coolers will feature a circular LCD that does more than just display pretty colors. It can show pump speeds, the current CPU temperature, and the coolant temperature, too. Users will also be able to customize the screen with animations, something that we're seeing more often in high-end AIOs—this one from Barrowch has a 1440p resolution and HDMI port.

The cooler features dual- and triple-fan radiators with ARGB lighting. There's no mention if the fans are new ones from Corsair or those already found in its other products, though they appear to be the former.

The AIO will come with mounts for the new LGA1700 socket that will debut with Alder Lake. The cooler has been shown working alongside an Asus Prime Z690 motherboard with Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory, suggesting all these products will launch at once.

Corsair says it will release more information about its new AIO later this week.

If you already own a Corsair AIO and want to upgrade to Alder Lake, the good news is that buying one of these new coolers won't be a requirement. Corsair is offering an "LGA 1700 Retrofit Kit" that supports many of its AIOs, including the Elite Capellix range, RGB PRO XT range, H100x, and more. It costs $2.99 with free shipping. The company is also selling a complete mounting kit, should you need one, on its website for $14.99.

If you're also planning on buying DDR5 memory kits for Alder Lake and want something quirky, check out this Lego-compatible set from Galax.