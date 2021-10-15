In brief: With more companies now launching DDR5 memory kits in preparation for the Alder Lake and future Zen 4 platforms, choosing which one to buy isn’t easy for early adopters—unless they’re Lego fans. Galax is launching some memory modules that are Lego-compatible, much like its RTX 3090 Gamer Edition from last year.

As reported by Expreview (via VideoCardz), Galax’s Gamer DDR5 RGB memory has the unique feature of being able to double as a Lego piece. Available in red or blue, they come with an ARGB strip on the top that allows other Lego pieces to be attached to the modules.

The unusual combination of a famous toy brand and a piece of PC hardware isn’t a new one for Galax. Last year saw the GeForce RTX 3090 Gamer Edition graphics card join the Hong Kong-based company’s lineup of unconventional graphics cards, which includes the RTX 2070 Super/2080 Super EX Pink Editions.

The Lego DDR5, meanwhile, will initially only be available in 2 x 16GB kits, with 2 x 8GB and 2 x 32GB configurations to follow. They will offer JEDEC’s standard 4800 MT/s, but there’s no mention of overclocking, pricing, or availability—expect more details when Alder Lake arrives.

Sadly for Lego fans planning to upgrade to a DDR5-supporting platform, Galax’s memory kits, like its Lego-themed RTX 3090, are expected only to be released in China. Which is a shame as combining them both in the same PC would be pretty cool—assuming you’re into that sort of thing.

This week alone has seen GeIL and G.Skill launch DDR5 memory kits ahead of the Alder Lake release. As for Lego, the company recently revealed its largest-ever set: the 9,090-piece HMS Titanic.