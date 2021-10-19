Bottom line: Windows 11 hasn't been limited to compatibility and performance-related issues since its launch. The operating system is also affecting printers for both home users and enterprises. The newest printing complication caused by Microsoft's latest revamp requires users to input admin credentials before they can use a printer.

Microsoft revealed the recently discovered problem on Windows 11's known issues page. The bug results in a prompt demanding admin credentials when users attempt to print in environments where both the print server and print client are situated in different time zones.

This particular printing issue likely won't impact devices used at home as the printing environments in question are more commonplace within enterprises and organizations. Still, businesses will have a slight headache to deal with as the bug affects a considerable amount of client and server platforms.

A resolution to the admin credential printing issue will be available in late October. It's not the only printer-related hitch uncovered in recent weeks. Brother printers plugged in via a USB connection in Windows 11 are reportedly not functioning properly, either.

There are three other officially recognized printing problems that have yet to be resolved as well. Installation of printers could fail when attempted over some network connections, custom printing properties might not be correctly provided to print server clients, and installation of printers via the Internet Printing Protocol (IPP) could fail.

Look at the bright side; at least the scanning feature will still operate -- unless, of course, you use certain Canon all-in-one machines.

Apart from the aforementioned bugs, the ones that Microsoft has resolved and released an update for are compatibility issues with Intel Killer and SmartByte networking software.

Elsewhere, a recent patch aimed at fixing an AMD-based performance setback didn't exactly go according to plan, instead slowing down CPUs even more. Windows 11 users participating in the Insiders program have already received a fix, though.

Another notable flaw caused by Windows 11 results in applications using some non-ASCII characters in their registry keys failing to open. No word yet for an update however, as Microsoft is still investigating that specific matter.