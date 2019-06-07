Bottom line: If the film sticks to the aforementioned launch date, it’ll go head to head with Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story from Fox. Given how little we’ve heard about the plot and cast, however, a December 2020 launch date could be little more than wishful thinking.

Sony’s film adaptation of Uncharted finally has a firm release date. According to a recent tweet from box office analysis firm Exhibitor Relations Co., Uncharted is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2020.

Details regarding the film’s plot are unknown at this time but according to Gizmodo, it “really just need to be a modern version of Indiana Jones featuring Drake and a few close allies traveling to far off lands to find ancient treasure and solve some big, fascinating mystery.” Yeah, that’s probably work, especially if you mix in plenty of rock climbing, action sequences and gunfights.

IMDb claims Tom Holland (Spider-Man) has been cast to play Nathan Drake. Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad, Malcolm in the Middle) is also rumored to be attached to the film although his role remains a mystery.

10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg is leading the project and according to The Hollywood Reporter, Jonathan Rosenberg and Mark Walker are writing the screenplay. For what it’s worth, IMDb has Joe Carnahan and Rafe Judkins listed for the screenplay.