Highly anticipated: Do you simply not have enough unplayed games sitting on your drives? Good news: Valve has published the dates of its two massive sales this season, and the first one is less than a month away.

Steam sale dates tend to be leaked from other sources—PayPal UK was often first to publish them—but this time Valve itself that has revealed them on Steamworks (via PCGamer).

The first event is one that’s already been confirmed: the Steam Halloween sale. It will take place between October 28 and November 1. Valve writes that it will have a special focus on content updates and in-game events in celebration of the theme, so expect plenty of discounts on spooky titles such as Resident Evil Village and the rest of the Resi series, Darkest Dungeon, and the Dark Pictures trilogy.

Don’t spend too much money during Halloween, though, as the Autumn sale starts just over three weeks later. The big discount event takes place between November 24 and November 30, during which time the Steam Awards nominations will begin.

Following the Autumn Sale is what tends to be Valve’s largest event of the year. The Steam Winter sale kicks off on December 22 and runs for two weeks until January 5. People will be able to vote for the Steam Awards winners during this period, too.

For those who can’t wait to get their hands on some discounted titles, the Epic Games Store’s Halloween sale event has already begun, offering up to 75% savings. One of the highlights is The Medium, one of our Most Watchable Games for Non-Gamers, down from $49.99 to $37.49.