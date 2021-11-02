In brief: Razer has added three new products to its family of productivity-minded peripherals with a focus on multi-device connectivity, extended battery life, comfort and a quieter sound profile (where applicable).

It starts with the Razer Pro Click Mini, a compact form factor wireless mouse that can connect with up to three devices over Bluetooth, and a fourth when using the 2.4GHz dongle. The ambidextrous pointer features seven programmable buttons and utilizes Razer’s 5G Advanced optical sensor with a DPI rating of 12,000. The silent mechanical mouse switches are rated for 15 million clicks, and users can expect up to 725 hours of use with Bluetooth or up to 465 hours over 2.4GHz wireless.

The Razer Pro Type Ultra, meanwhile, is a keyboard packing Razer yellow mechanical switches that are described as both linear and silent. They’re rated for up to 80 million presses, and the keycaps have a soft-touch coating for “all-day comfort.”

The Pro Type Ultra can connect over USB-C or wirelessly via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz, boasting over 200 hours of battery life with Bluetooth. A plush leatherette wrist rest is included for added comfort, and the entire board is backlit with white LEDs.

Last but not least is the Razer Pro Glide XXL, a full desk-width, soft mouse pad constructed of a textured micro-weave that measures more than 37 inches from side to side. The fabric is bonded to a high-density, anti-slip rubber base that’s 3mm thick. It’s also offered in a medium size measuring just over 14 inches wide for smaller workstations.

The Razer Pro Click Mini and Pro Glide XXL are available from today priced at $79.99 and $29.99, respectively, while the medium-sized Pro Glide can be had for $9.99. The Razer Pro Type Ultra is scheduled to land later in the quarter for $159.99.