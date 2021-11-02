Bottom line: Samsung has revealed a pair of jeans with smaller pockets specifically designed to fit the Galaxy Z Flip3. The pants are a limited promotional item to call attention to the phone's compact size when folded. The designer jeans won't exactly come cheap, so you're gonna need deep pockets.

Samsung, in collaboration with denim specialists Dr Denim, announced the launch of the Z Flip Pocket Denim, a pair of jeans that celebrates the folding form factor of the Galaxy Z Flip3. A limited-edition run will offer 450 pairs at a price tag of AUS $1,499 (around $1,052). The "statement piece" will also come with a free Galaxy Z Flip3, which retails for around $1,000 by itself.

The back pockets have been completely removed. Instead, one of the pockets situated on the rear has been moved to the front thigh. It is designed to fit the exact dimensions of the Galaxy Z Flip3. Dr Denim has also stitched two large Z patterns over the front pockets. To make the special edition jeans stand out more, both the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Flip Pocket Denim will arrive in stylish Dr Denim packaging.

"Smartphones are often not pocket friendly, so we've leveraged Dr Denim's style credentials to design jeans that shake up the pocket norm and perfectly fit our compact Galaxy Z Flip3," said Samsung Mobile's Head of Brand Marketing Hayley Walton. "Our Galaxy Z Flip3 users expect the very best in design and pocketability, and what better to accompany our premium phones than the perfect pair of bespoke jeans."

Customers can purchase the Z Flip Pocket Denim via Dr Denim's website in both men's and women's styles. Those interested will have to be quick considering the current state of the scalping market. Remember the Xbox Series X refrigerator that got snatched up in minutes?

Samsung's latest foldable devices have displayed staying power in a fiercely competitive market. The Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3 total sales reached 2 million units since their August launch, outselling Samsung's Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Note 20 flagships.