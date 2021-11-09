In brief: Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ), the winter installment of the bi-annual speedrunning marathon for charity, is set for early January and we now have the full schedule to start looking forward to. As usual, there's a little something for everyone during the week-long event.

Event organizers decided back in September that AGDQ 2022 would be an online-only event to ensure the health and safety of all participants. The team also revealed at that time that the multi-day marathon would take place on January 9 and conclude on January 16.

The timing works out well for techies considering the Consumer Electronics Show is slated for January 5 – 8.

Speaking of, CES 2022 will have an in-person element this time around, although attendees will be required to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination to get in. A virtual component will also be offered for those that can’t make it out to Vegas early next year.

AGDQ 2022, meanwhile, has plenty for speedrunning aficionados to look forward to. Highlights include an any percent run of Deathloop as well as runs of Half-Life 2, EarthBound, Halo: Combat Evolved, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Metal Gear Solid. Fans of obscure titles will also get their fix, as games like Bucky O’Hare, Three Dirty Dwarves and Antichamber are also on the docket.

AGDQ will again raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Last year’s event generated nearly $2.8 million for the cause – short of the previous year’s $3.16 million record haul but still very respectable considering the circumstances.