What just happened? The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), organizers of the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, announced back in April that it was planning to return to Sin City in 2022 with an in-person experience. The CTA this week doubled down on that promise, albeit with one big catch.

As outlined in its latest press release, the CTA will require provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination to attend the show.

CTA president and CEO Gary Shapiro said that based on today’s science, they understand vaccines offer the best hope for stopping the spread of the virus.

The CTA is also assessing the acceptance of proof of a positive antibody test as an alternative requirement, and will share more information on that front at a later date. Details regarding which types of vaccines are acceptable weren’t shared, nor do we know if there will be any exceptions for religious purposes or for those with medical conditions that prevent them from getting vaccinated.

CES 2022 is scheduled to run from January 5 through the 8th in Las Vegas. Monday, January 3, and Tuesday, January 4, are designated as official media days. The CTA is anticipating more than 1,000 companies to participate in the physical show.

A virtual component is also being planned for those that can’t make it to Las Vegas that will run parallel to the in-person program.

As we’ve seen time and again, pandemic guidelines can change at the drop of a hat. We’re still more than four months out from the start of CES 2022, and the landscape could look totally different – for better or for worse – by that point. Personally, I’d hold off on booking a flight and hotel room until a bit closer to January.