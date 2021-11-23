Something to look forward to: The Blade Runner franchise is getting another addition. On Monday, BBC Radio 4 Today aired an interview with Ridley Scott confirming that a TV series based on the movie is already in production. The last live-action treatment the IP received was Blade Runner 2049 which bombed at the box office despite critics giving it rave reviews.

In a recent interview with the BBC, director Ridley Scott revealed that a Blade Runner television series is in the works. The award-winning filmmaker says that the pilot and the "bible" for the show have already been written. A TV show's bible is a description of the world in which the show takes place that goes beyond the script—the universe's lore, to put it another way.

"We've already written the pilot for Blade Runner.. and Alien has now been written for pilot"



Director Ridley Scott, says the Blade Runner and Alien TV shows are in development and they are putting together the 'bible' of both projectshttps://t.co/niPYpaHxfG #R4Today pic.twitter.com/4vTPGyZXtz — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) November 22, 2021

Scott did not detail who is involved in the project or how the show will fit into the overarching story of the Blade Runner cinematic universe. He also didn't mention an estimated release window. However, Scott's Alien TV series, announced last December, is expected to debut in 2023 at the earliest. Assuming the projects have similar production schedules, a Blade Runner show would arrive no sooner than 2024.

In the meantime, Adult Swim and Crunchyroll debuted Blade Runner: Black Lotus this month. The 13-episode weekly animated series is set in Los Angeles in 2032 and follows a sword-wielding replicant with amnesia named Elle trying to escape the blade runners (trailer below).

Blade Runner: Black Lotus airs every Saturday on Adult Swim and is three weeks in so far. If you want to catch up, you can binge previously released episodes on Crunchyroll or the Adult Swim website (login with your cable provider).

Nightdive Studios is also remastering the old Blade Runner point-and-click adventure from 1997. Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition was set for release on consoles and PC last year. Unfortunately, Nightdive postponed delivery indefinitely last year. The developer said that the project is turning out to be more challenging than anticipated.

We might see the Blade Runner TV series debut before the game remake at the rate things are going. Fortunately, the original Blade Runner is still playable in its 1997 state, thanks to ScummVM. You can get it on GOG.