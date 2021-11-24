Rumor mill: Are you tired of graphics cards being so expensive? Unfortunately for fans of AMD’s latest products, it looks as if the Radeon RX 6000 series could soon become even costlier after the company increased the price of its GPUs by 10% for board partners, according to a new report.

VideoCardz writes that news of the price increase was unveiled on the Board Channels forums. It states that the 10% rise translates to a $20 to $40 jump in cost for board partners. It will be implemented in the next GPU shipment, and consumers could see the effects on retail units as soon as one or two weeks later.

It’s worth noting that prices were always expected to go up as a result of increased demand stemming from the holiday season. And given how high they are already, end-users might not even see the effects of AMD's extra 10% charge.

AMD’s price hike is being blamed on TSMC increasing its costs, though no other AMD products using the same 7nm node, such as the Ryzen 5000 series, appear affected—yet.

The latest report on the state of the graphics card market shows that both AMD’s and Nvidia’s latest RDNA 2/Ampere series are selling for around double the MSRP a year after their initial release. Although the chart below shows the Radeon RX 6000 series average price falling from 101% above MSRP to 90%, it’s because retailers (in Germany and Austria) have received shipments of non-XT RX 6800 cards, lowering the average price of the whole line.

Even the second-hand market is suffering. Our own examination of cards on eBay show the Radeon RX 6000 cards increasing in price by 9% between October and November, while the RTX 3000 line was up 6% during the same period. Older generations on the auction site are also getting pricier: the Nvidia 20 series (+6%), 16 series (+5%), and 10 series (+7%), and AMD’s Radeon 5000 (9%) series all got more expensive over the last month.

The component shortage and resulting graphics card crisis has also seen some hardware companies selling pre-built gaming PCs without graphics cards, including this one from NZXT, which uses an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G APU.