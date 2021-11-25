In a nutshell: Spending all your money on Black Friday? Make sure to save some for Steam. The Autumn Sale is now running on Valve’s storefront, offering the usual slew of discounts until its end date next week.

Although the Autumn sale, which was previously called the Steam Black Friday Sale, isn’t as significant as Valve’s Winter and Summer events, there are still plenty of bargains to be found.

Some of the highlights include Deathloop, down to $30 from the usual $60, Resident Evil Village for $30, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for $39, and Psychonauts 2 for $42, all of which are on our Best PC Games (You Should Be Playing) list. Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is half price, now just $20, and you can find the Greatest Game of All Time, Dark Souls (Remastered), for $20.

Elsewhere, VR fans can enjoy Half-Life: Alyx for $30, the same price as Days Gone. Mass Effect Legendary Edition is $35, though Xbox Game Pass for PC members might want to hold off as it could soon be available as part of their subscription.

In addition to the sale itself, nominations for the next Steam Awards have opened, letting users nominate any games released this year for the various categories, including the ‘BEST GAME YOU SUCK AT AWARD.’ You can even earn badges for nominating, playing, and reviewing games.

Voting for those nominated will take place at the start of the Winter sale on December 22, and the winners will be announced on January 3.

The Steam Autumn sale ends at 10am PT on Wednesday, December 1.

Steam isn’t the only game store running a sale right now. Epic Games Store, GOG, and Origin are all offering discounts on a slew of titles.