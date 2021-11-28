Recap: In past generations, K and non-K Intel processors have differed mostly in their overclocking potential: the former allows it, and the latter doesn’t. Depending on the model, Intel has also downclocked the non-K version by anywhere from a hundred megahertz to about a gigahertz.

Something is different about Alder Lake’s non-K versions. If you haven’t noticed, they’re not released yet -- a delay that's only happened one other time in the last five generations. And, according to user DDAA117, who accurately leaked the specifications of the K processors earlier this year, the non-K versions will intermittently have large deviations from their counterparts.

Between the veteran leaker Momomo, mistaken retailer listings, and DDAA117, there’s quite a clear picture of the non-K processors out there. Indeed, there’s even an actual picture of the i9-12900, i5-12600, i5-12500, and i5-12400.

At the top of the heap, the 12900 sits quite comfortably as the Intel processor to beat for non-overclockers. It doesn’t lose much to its K counterpart; it has the same 8P + 8E core configuration, and it only loses 100 MHz on its performance cores' boost clock and 1 GHz on its performance cores' base clock.

It’s the same story with the 12700, except that it loses 1.5 GHz on its base clock.

Meanwhile, the 12600 loses a lot. It uses the midrange Alder Lake silicon with no efficiency cores, while the 12600K uses the high-end silicon with four out of eight efficiency cores enabled. Hence, the 12600 has six performance cores in total, while its counterpart has 6P + 4E cores. Its performance cores' boost clock is also 100 MHz lower, and its base clock drops by 400 MHz.

12900 12700 12600 12500 12400 P-Cores 8/16 6/12 E-Cores 8/8 4/4 0 P-Core Boost 5.1 GHz 4.9 GHz 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz P-Core Base 2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz 3.3 GHz 3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz Cache 30 MB 25 MB 18 MB

There aren’t any K versions of the 12500 and 12400 to compare them to. As standalone processors, they’re quite good on paper. All three i5 non-K models have the same six performance cores and only differ minutely in clock speed. The 12500 sits at 4.6 / 3.0 GHz and the 12400 at 4.4 / 2.5 GHz.

The 12400 is making the rounds. An engineering sample of the F-version of the processor was benchmarked by a French reviewer, and it put up stiff competition against the AMD Ryzen 5600X. It’s also been listed by two retailers, one of which gave the price for the vanilla and the F-version; $224 and $194, respectively.

Although the other retailer didn’t list a price, it claimed to have both the 12400 and 12700 in stock. If it’s being honest, and retailers are receiving shipments from Intel, then Intel could be preparing for an imminent release. Leakers (and logic) say they could launch in mid-January, following an announcement at CES 2022 during Intel’s presentation on January 4.

