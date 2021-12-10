What just happened? The 8th annual Game Awards was held last night in Los Angeles, where It Takes Two took home the coveted Game of the Year award. While the show is largely about the nominees and winners, many also tune in for the trailers. Among the highlights at this year’s show was the premiere of the official trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie.

Paramount Pictures got off to a rocky start with the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Namely, fans were not happy with the studio’s original interpretation of Sonic. The outcry was so bad that the movie’s director announced a three-month delay to get the character right. The setback paid off, as the new look Sonic was much easier on the eyes. The film itself wasn’t that bad either, with Jim Carry arguably stealing the show as Doctor Robotnik.

With the sequel, Paramount is bringing in more characters from the Sonic universe including sidekick Tails and Knuckles the Echidna, who seems to be portrayed as Sonic’s nemesis in the sequel.

The film’s description notes that Dr. Robotnik has returned with his new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic, meanwhile, teams up with Tails in an effort to find the jewel before it can fall into the wrong hands.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on April 8, 2022.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.