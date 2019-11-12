What just happened? A new trailer for the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie has dropped, showing off the redesigned blue hero who now looks much closer to the computer game version and less like a nightmarish human-beast hybrid.

Back in March, we got worrying hints of what Paramount Pictures had in store for Sonic, with the first poster for the movie showing a silhouette that revealed his weirdly muscular, hairy legs. Fans’ fears were confirmed once the first trailer arrived in April, as they gasped in horror at his normal-sized eyes, white fur on his hands instead of gloves, and, most disturbingly, a mouth full of human teeth.

Such was the outcry over this bizarre-looking Sonic, the movie’s director, Jeff Fowler, promised that changes would be made to the character before the release in November. “The message is loud and clear... you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen,” he tweeted.

Six months didn’t seem very long to redo a CGI character completely in a feature-length title, and, surely enough, Fowler later said the movie's launch would be pushed back three months to February 2020.

Now, a new trailer gives us a look at this updated Sonic, and things are a lot better. His body isn’t as long and thin as it was, and his eyes are much bigger, with less of a gap between them. But best of all are his teeth, which are fewer in number and a lot more subtle.

Whatever your opinion of the trailer, at least this Sonic looks like he should, but whether the final movie will be any good remains to be seen.